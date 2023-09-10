All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo000.00000
Miami000.00000
N.Y. Jets000.00000
New England000.00000

South

WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville1001.0003121
Houston010.000925
Indianapolis010.0002131
Tennessee010.0001516

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore1001.000259
Cleveland1001.000243
Cincinnati010.000324
Pittsburgh010.000730

West

WLTPctPFPA
Denver000.00000
L.A. Chargers000.00000
Las Vegas000.00000
Kansas City010.0002021

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Washington1001.0002016
Dallas000.00000
N.Y. Giants000.00000
Philadelphia000.00000

South

WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta1001.0002410
New Orleans1001.0001615
Tampa Bay1001.0002017
Carolina010.0001024

North

WLTPctPFPA
Detroit1001.0002120
Chicago000.00000
Green Bay000.00000
Minnesota010.0001720

West

WLTPctPFPA
San Francisco1001.000307
L.A. Rams000.00000
Seattle000.00000
Arizona010.0001620

Thursday's Games

Detroit 21, Kansas City 20

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 24, Carolina 10

Baltimore 25, Houston 9

Cleveland 24, Cincinnati 3

Jacksonville 31, Indianapolis 21

New Orleans 16, Tennessee 15

San Francisco 30, Pittsburgh 7

Tampa Bay 20, Minnesota 17

Washington 20, Arizona 16

Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you