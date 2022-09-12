All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|10
|Miami
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|7
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|9
|24
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|20
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|20
|20
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|20
|20
|Jacksonville
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|22
|28
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|21
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|9
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|24
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|20
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|23
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|21
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|19
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|20
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|35
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|28
|22
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|19
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|26
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|26
|27
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|24
|26
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|10
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|7
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|35
|38
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|23
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|44
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|31
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|19
Thursday's Games
Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 24, N.Y. Jets 9
Chicago 19, San Francisco 10
Cleveland 26, Carolina 24
Indianapolis 20, Houston 20, OT
Miami 20, New England 7
New Orleans 27, Atlanta 26
Philadelphia 38, Detroit 35
Pittsburgh 23, Cincinnati 20, OT
Washington 28, Jacksonville 22
Kansas City 44, Arizona 21
L.A. Chargers 24, Las Vegas 19
Minnesota 23, Green Bay 7
N.Y. Giants 21, Tennessee 20
Tampa Bay 19, Dallas 3
Monday's Games
Seattle 17, Denver 16
Thursday, Sept. 15
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
