All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|46
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|22
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|37
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|49
|34
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|53
|30
|Indianapolis
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|70
|53
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|23
|37
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|39
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|78
|32
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|48
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|54
|51
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|32
|49
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|24
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|36
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|39
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|39
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|43
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|40
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|1
|.167
|50
|65
|Dallas
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|50
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|48
|41
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|32
|40
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|30
|33
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|19
|48
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|41
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|28
|41
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|53
|40
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|48
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|46
|27
|Arizona
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|28
|55
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|28
|54
|L.A. Rams
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|68
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0
Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13
Friday's Games
Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m.
New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
