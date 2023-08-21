All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo110.5003846
Miami110.5003122
New England110.5003037
N.Y. Jets120.3334934

South

WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville2001.0005330
Houston110.5002337
Indianapolis110.5004340
Tennessee110.5004139

North

WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh2001.0005432
Baltimore110.5004848
Cleveland111.5005451
Cincinnati011.2503249

West

WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas2001.0006824
Kansas City110.5006236
L.A. Chargers110.5005139
Denver020.0003739

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Washington2001.0004643
N.Y. Giants110.5003740
Philadelphia011.2503738
Dallas020.0003750

South

WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans2001.0004841
Atlanta101.7503216
Tampa Bay110.5003033
Carolina020.0001948

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago110.5004041
Detroit110.5002841
Green Bay110.5005340
Minnesota020.0002948

West

WLTPctPFPA
Seattle2001.0004627
Arizona110.5002855
San Francisco110.5002854
L.A. Rams020.0003468

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 18, Philadelphia 18

Friday's Games

N.Y. Giants 21, Carolina 19

Cincinnati 13, Atlanta 13

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville 25, Detroit 7

Miami 28, Houston 3

Pittsburgh 27, Buffalo 15

Indianapolis 24, Chicago 17

Tampa Bay 13, N.Y. Jets 6

Kansas City 38, Arizona 10

New England 21, Green Bay 17

Tennessee 24, Minnesota 16

San Francisco 21, Denver 20

Las Vegas 34, L.A. Rams 17

Seattle 22, Dallas 14

Sunday's Games

New Orleans 22, L.A. Chargers 17

Monday's Games

Washington 29, Baltimore 28

Thursday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

