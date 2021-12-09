All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
New England940.692350200
Buffalo750.583336196
Miami670.462254288
N.Y. Jets390.250217367

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee840.667304290
Indianapolis760.538371283
Houston2100.167164323
Jacksonville2100.167180320

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore840.667282260
Cincinnati750.583331267
Cleveland660.500254267
Pittsburgh661.500272322

West

WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City840.667303259
L.A. Chargers750.583314315
Denver660.500237218
Las Vegas660.500274312

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Dallas840.667353267
Washington660.500246297
Philadelphia670.462337291
N.Y. Giants480.333211273

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay930.750377270
Atlanta570.417216332
Carolina570.417236253
New Orleans570.417274276

North

WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay930.750283242
Minnesota670.462344333
Chicago480.333201287
Detroit1101.125203316

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona1020.833343224
L.A. Rams840.667336270
San Francisco660.500303278
Seattle480.333239249

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia

Monday's Games

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

