All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo1001.0003110
Miami1001.000207
N.Y. Jets010.000924
New England010.000720

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston001.5002020
Indianapolis001.5002020
Jacksonville010.0002228
Tennessee010.0002021

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore1001.000249
Cleveland1001.0002624
Pittsburgh1001.0002320
Cincinnati010.0002023

West

WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City2001.0007145
L.A. Chargers110.5004846
Denver010.0001617
Las Vegas010.0001924

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants1001.0002120
Philadelphia1001.0003835
Washington1001.0002822
Dallas010.000319

South

WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans1001.0002726
Tampa Bay1001.000193
Atlanta010.0002627
Carolina010.0002426

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago1001.0001910
Minnesota1001.000237
Detroit010.0003538
Green Bay010.000723

West

WLTPctPFPA
Seattle1001.0001716
Arizona010.0002144
L.A. Rams010.0001031
San Francisco010.0001019

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you