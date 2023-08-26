All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo210.6676267
Miami110.5003122
N.Y. Jets120.3334934
New England120.3333760

South

WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville2001.0005330
Indianapolis210.6677053
Tennessee210.6676446
Houston110.5002337

North

WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh3001.0007832
Baltimore110.5004848
Cleveland121.3758684
Cincinnati011.2503249

West

WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas2001.0006824
Kansas City210.6679568
L.A. Chargers210.6677451
Denver020.0003739

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Washington2001.0004643
N.Y. Giants110.5003740
Philadelphia021.1675065
Dallas020.0003750

South

WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans2001.0004841
Atlanta111.5003240
Tampa Bay110.5003033
Carolina030.0003674

North

WLTPctPFPA
Detroit210.6675458
Green Bay210.6677255
Chicago120.3336165
Minnesota030.0004666

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona210.6674672
Seattle210.6676146
San Francisco120.3334077
L.A. Rams020.0003468

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0

Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13

Friday's Games

Detroit 26, Carolina 17

Tennessee 23, New England 7

L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 12

Saturday's Games

Arizona 18, Minnesota 17

Buffalo 24, Chicago 21

Green Bay 19, Seattle 15

Kansas City 33, Cleveland 32

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you