AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Miami1001.0001716
Buffalo010.0001623
N.Y. Jets010.0001419
New England010.0001617

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston1001.0003721
Indianapolis010.0001628
Jacksonville010.0002137
Tennessee010.0001338

North

WLTPctPFPA
Cincinnati1001.0002724
Pittsburgh1001.0002316
Baltimore010.0002733
Cleveland010.0002933

West

WLTPctPFPA
Denver1001.0002713
Kansas City1001.0003329
L.A. Chargers1001.0002016
Las Vegas1001.0003327

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia1001.000326
Washington110.5004649
Dallas010.0002931
N.Y. Giants020.0004257

South

WLTPctPFPA
Carolina1001.0001914
New Orleans1001.000383
Tampa Bay1001.0003129
Atlanta010.000632

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago010.0001434
Detroit010.0003341
Green Bay010.000338
Minnesota010.0002427

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona1001.0003813
L.A. Rams1001.0003414
San Francisco1001.0004133
Seattle1001.0002816

Thursday's Games

Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

