AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
y-Buffalo1230.800420263
Miami880.500386393
New England880.500341312
e-N.Y. Jets790.438290305

South

WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville880.500384334
Tennessee790.438282339
e-Indianapolis4111.281258395
e-Houston2131.156257389

North

WLTPctPFPA
x-Cincinnati1140.733391306
x-Baltimore1060.625334288
Pittsburgh880.500280332
e-Cleveland790.438347353

West

WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1330.813465356
x-L.A. Chargers1060.625363353
e-Las Vegas6100.375382387
e-Denver4120.250256331

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
x-Philadelphia1330.813455328
x-Dallas1240.750461316
x-N.Y. Giants961.594349349
e-Washington781.469295337

South

WLTPctPFPA
y-Tampa Bay880.500296328
e-New Orleans790.438323335
e-Atlanta6100.375335369
e-Carolina6100.375337367

North

WLTPctPFPA
y-Minnesota1240.750395414
Detroit880.500433411
Green Bay880.500354351
e-Chicago3130.188313434

West

WLTPctPFPA
y-San Francisco1240.750412264
Seattle880.500388385
e-L.A. Rams5110.313291365
e-Arizona4120.250327411

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

