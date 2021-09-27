All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|94
|44
|Miami
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|82
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|54
|51
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|20
|70
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|84
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|76
|Indianapolis
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|80
|Jacksonville
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|53
|91
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|82
|85
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|54
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|60
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|50
|66
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|76
|26
|Las Vegas
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|90
|72
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|67
|60
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|92
|95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|49
|48
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|23
|Washington
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|67
|92
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|56
|74
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|69
|30
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|73
|42
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|103
|88
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|48
|94
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|68
|83
|Chicago
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|40
|77
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|87
|78
|Detroit
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|67
|95
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|103
|65
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|95
|62
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|74
|Seattle
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|75
|79
Thursday's Games
Carolina 24, Houston 9
Sunday's Games
Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19
Atlanta 17, N.Y. Giants 14
Baltimore 19, Detroit 17
Buffalo 43, Washington 21
Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10
Cleveland 26, Chicago 6
L.A. Chargers 30, Kansas City 24
New Orleans 28, New England 13
Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16
Denver 26, N.Y. Jets 0
Las Vegas 31, Miami 28, OT
L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24
Minnesota 30, Seattle 17
Green Bay 30, San Francisco 28
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.