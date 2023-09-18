All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|60
|51
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|54
|32
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|32
|46
|New England
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|49
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|52
|51
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|38
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|42
|40
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|56
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|52
|33
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|29
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|33
|52
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|51
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|30
|Las Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|27
|54
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|49
|52
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|58
|63
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|70
|10
|Philadelphia
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|48
|Washington
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|55
|49
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|31
|68
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|49
|34
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|32
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|47
|34
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|27
|44
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|52
|57
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|45
|Chicago
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|37
|65
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|45
|54
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|60
|30
|L.A. Rams
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|53
|43
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|50
|61
|Arizona
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|51
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 34, Minnesota 28
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 25, Green Bay 24
Baltimore 27, Cincinnati 24
Buffalo 38, Las Vegas 10
Indianapolis 31, Houston 20
Kansas City 17, Jacksonville 9
Seattle 37, Detroit 31, OT
Tampa Bay 27, Chicago 17
Tennessee 27, L.A. Chargers 24, OT
N.Y. Giants 31, Arizona 28
San Francisco 30, L.A. Rams 23
Dallas 30, N.Y. Jets 10
Washington 35, Denver 33
Miami 24, New England 17
Monday's Games
New Orleans 20, Carolina 17
Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 22
Thursday, Sept. 21
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 24
Atlanta at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.