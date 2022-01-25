All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo110.5008359
Miami000.00000
N.Y. Jets000.00000
New England010.0001747

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston000.00000
Indianapolis000.00000
Jacksonville000.00000
Tennessee010.0001619

North

WLTPctPFPA
Cincinnati2001.0004535
Baltimore000.00000
Cleveland000.00000
Pittsburgh010.0002142

West

WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City2001.0008457
Denver000.00000
L.A. Chargers000.00000
Las Vegas010.0001926

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants000.00000
Washington000.00000
Dallas010.0001723
Philadelphia010.0001531

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay110.5005845
Atlanta000.00000
Carolina000.00000
New Orleans000.00000

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago000.00000
Detroit000.00000
Minnesota000.00000
Green Bay010.0001013

West

WLTPctPFPA
L.A. Rams2001.0006438
San Francisco2001.0003627
Seattle000.00000
Arizona010.0001134

Sunday's Games

AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

NFC Championship: San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:30 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Miami, N.Y. Jets, New England, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, N.Y. Giants, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

