All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Buffalo
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|456
|279
|x-New England
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|438
|270
|e-Miami
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|308
|349
|e-N.Y. Jets
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|300
|477
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*-Tennessee
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|419
|354
|e-Indianapolis
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|451
|365
|e-Houston
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|280
|452
|e-Jacksonville
|3
|14
|0
|.176
|253
|457
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Cincinnati
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|460
|376
|x-Pittsburgh
|9
|7
|1
|.559
|343
|398
|e-Baltimore
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|387
|392
|e-Cleveland
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|349
|371
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|480
|364
|L.A. Chargers
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|442
|424
|Las Vegas
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|339
|407
|e-Denver
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|335
|322
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Dallas
|12
|5
|0
|.706
|530
|358
|Philadelphia
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|444
|385
|e-Washington
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|335
|434
|e-N.Y. Giants
|4
|13
|0
|.235
|258
|416
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tampa Bay
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|470
|336
|New Orleans
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|334
|315
|e-Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|293
|429
|e-Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|287
|363
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*-Green Bay
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|450
|371
|e-Minnesota
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|425
|426
|e-Chicago
|6
|11
|0
|.353
|311
|407
|e-Detroit
|3
|13
|1
|.206
|325
|467
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-L.A. Rams
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|436
|345
|x-Arizona
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|419
|328
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|400
|341
|e-Seattle
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|357
|336
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
*-clinched home-field advantage
Saturday's Games
Kansas City 28, Denver 24
Dallas 51, Philadelphia 26
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 21, Cincinnati 16
Detroit 37, Green Bay 30
Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 11
Minnesota 31, Chicago 17
Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13, OT
Tennessee 28, Houston 25
Washington 22, N.Y. Giants 7
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.