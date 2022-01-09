All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
x-Buffalo1060.625456279
x-New England1060.625438270
e-Miami880.500308349
e-N.Y. Jets4120.250300477

South

WLTPctPFPA
*-Tennessee1250.706419354
e-Indianapolis980.529451365
e-Houston4130.235280452
e-Jacksonville3140.176253457

North

WLTPctPFPA
y-Cincinnati1070.588460376
x-Pittsburgh971.559343398
e-Baltimore890.471387392
e-Cleveland890.471349371

West

WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1250.706480364
L.A. Chargers970.563442424
Las Vegas970.563339407
e-Denver7100.412335322

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
y-Dallas1250.706530358
Philadelphia980.529444385
e-Washington7100.412335434
e-N.Y. Giants4130.235258416

South

WLTPctPFPA
y-Tampa Bay1240.750470336
New Orleans880.500334315
e-Atlanta790.438293429
e-Carolina5110.313287363

North

WLTPctPFPA
*-Green Bay1340.765450371
e-Minnesota890.471425426
e-Chicago6110.353311407
e-Detroit3131.206325467

West

WLTPctPFPA
x-L.A. Rams1240.750436345
x-Arizona1150.688419328
San Francisco970.563400341
e-Seattle6100.375357336

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

*-clinched home-field advantage

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 28, Denver 24

Dallas 51, Philadelphia 26

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 21, Cincinnati 16

Detroit 37, Green Bay 30

Jacksonville 26, Indianapolis 11

Minnesota 31, Chicago 17

Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13, OT

Tennessee 28, Houston 25

Washington 22, N.Y. Giants 7

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you