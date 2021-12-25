All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
New England950.643367227
Buffalo860.571394243
Miami770.500285312
e-N.Y. Jets3110.214250428

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee1050.667357326
Indianapolis860.571398300
e-Houston3110.214207372
e-Jacksonville2120.143196370

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore860.571334315
Cincinnati860.571369303
Pittsburgh761.536291335
Cleveland780.467314329

West

WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City1040.714385296
L.A. Chargers860.571379370
Denver770.500285243
Las Vegas770.500299374

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
x-Dallas1040.714401293
Philadelphia770.500364308
Washington680.429283351
N.Y. Giants4100.286238331

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay1040.714410306
New Orleans770.500313285
Atlanta680.429258384
Carolina590.357271313

North

WLTPctPFPA
y-Green Bay1230.800383324
Minnesota770.500361342
e-Chicago4100.286240349
e-Detroit2111.179243366

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona1040.714378284
L.A. Rams1040.714386303
San Francisco870.533377334
Seattle590.357282282

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Tennessee 20, San Francisco 17

Saturday's Games

Green Bay 24, Cleveland 22

Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

