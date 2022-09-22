All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo2001.0007217
Miami2001.0006245
N.Y. Jets110.5004054
New England110.5002434

South

WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville110.5004628
Houston011.2502936
Indianapolis011.2502044
Tennessee020.0002762

North

WLTPctPFPA
Cleveland210.6678572
Baltimore110.5006251
Pittsburgh120.3335466
Cincinnati020.0003743

West

WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City2001.0007145
Denver110.5003226
L.A. Chargers110.5004846
Las Vegas020.0004253

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants2001.0004036
Philadelphia2001.0006242
Dallas110.5002336
Washington110.5005558

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay2001.0003913
New Orleans110.5003746
Atlanta020.0005358
Carolina020.0004045

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago110.5002937
Detroit110.5007165
Green Bay110.5003433
Minnesota110.5003031

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona110.5005067
L.A. Rams110.5004158
San Francisco110.5003726
Seattle110.5002443

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 29, Pittsburgh 17

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you