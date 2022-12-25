All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
y-Buffalo1230.800420263
Miami870.533365370
N.Y. Jets780.467284282
New England780.467318291

South

WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville780.467353331
Tennessee780.467269312
e-Indianapolis491.321245337
e-Houston2121.167254358

North

WLTPctPFPA
x-Cincinnati1140.733391306
x-Baltimore1050.667321272
Pittsburgh780.467264319
e-Cleveland690.400323343

West

WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1230.800438332
L.A. Chargers860.571312340
Las Vegas690.400348350
e-Denver4100.286218253

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
x-Philadelphia1320.867445308
x-Dallas1140.733434303
N.Y. Giants861.567311339
Washington771.500285313

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay680.429247288
Carolina690.400313337
New Orleans690.400303325
e-Atlanta5100.333315350

North

WLTPctPFPA
y-Minnesota1230.800378373
Detroit780.467392401
Green Bay780.467313334
e-Chicago3120.200303393

West

WLTPctPFPA
y-San Francisco1140.733375230
Seattle780.467365379
e-Arizona4100.286292372
e-L.A. Rams4100.286230320

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3

Saturday's Games

Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9

Buffalo 35, Chicago 13

Carolina 37, Detroit 23

Cincinnati 22, New England 18

Kansas City 24, Seattle 10

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10

Houston 19, Tennessee 14

San Francisco 37, Washington 20

Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34

Pittsburgh 13, Las Vegas 10

Sunday's Games

Green Bay 26, Miami 20

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

