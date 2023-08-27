All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo210.6676267
N.Y. Jets220.5008158
Miami120.3334953
New England120.3333760

South

WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville3001.0008448
Indianapolis210.6677053
Tennessee210.6676446
Houston110.5002337

North

WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh3001.0007832
Cleveland121.3758684
Baltimore120.3336874
Cincinnati021.1675170

West

WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City210.6679568
L.A. Chargers210.6677451
Las Vegas210.6678455
Denver120.3337839

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Washington3001.0006762
Dallas120.3336866
N.Y. Giants120.3336172
Philadelphia021.1675065

South

WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans2001.0004841
Tampa Bay210.6675653
Atlanta111.5003240
Carolina030.0003674

North

WLTPctPFPA
Detroit210.6675458
Green Bay210.6677255
Chicago120.3336165
Minnesota030.0004666

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona210.6674672
Seattle210.6676146
San Francisco120.3334077
L.A. Rams030.00034109

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0

Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13

Friday's Games

Detroit 26, Carolina 17

Tennessee 23, New England 7

L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 12

Saturday's Games

Arizona 18, Minnesota 17

Buffalo 24, Chicago 21

Green Bay 19, Seattle 15

Kansas City 33, Cleveland 32

N.Y. Jets 32, N.Y. Giants 24

Washington 21, Cincinnati 19

Jacksonville 31, Miami 18

Tampa Bay 26, Baltimore 20

Dallas 31, Las Vegas 16

Denver 41, L.A. Rams 0

Sunday's Games

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

