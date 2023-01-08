All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
y-Buffalo1330.813455286
x-Miami980.529397399
e-New England890.471364347
e-N.Y. Jets7100.412296316

South

WLTPctPFPA
y-Jacksonville980.529404350
e-Tennessee7100.412298359
e-Indianapolis4121.265289427
e-Houston3131.206289420

North

WLTPctPFPA
y-Cincinnati1240.750418322
x-Baltimore1070.588350315
e-Pittsburgh980.529308346
e-Cleveland7100.412361381

West

WLTPctPFPA
*-Kansas City1430.824496369
x-L.A. Chargers1060.625363353
e-Las Vegas6110.353395418
e-Denver4120.250256331

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
x-Philadelphia1330.813455328
x-Dallas1240.750461316
x-N.Y. Giants961.594349349
e-Washington781.469295337

South

WLTPctPFPA
y-Tampa Bay890.471313358
e-Atlanta7100.412365386
e-Carolina7100.412347374
e-New Orleans7100.412330345

North

WLTPctPFPA
y-Minnesota1340.765424427
Detroit880.500433411
Green Bay880.500354351
e-Chicago3140.176326463

West

WLTPctPFPA
y-San Francisco1240.750412264
Seattle880.500388385
e-L.A. Rams5110.313291365
e-Arizona4120.250327411

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

*-clinched home-field advantage

Saturday's Games

Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 30, Tampa Bay 17

Buffalo 35, New England 23

Carolina 10, New Orleans 7

Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 16

Houston 32, Indianapolis 31

Miami 11, N.Y. Jets 6

Minnesota 29, Chicago 13

Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 14

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

