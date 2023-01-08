All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Buffalo
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|455
|286
|x-Miami
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|397
|399
|e-New England
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|364
|347
|e-N.Y. Jets
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|296
|316
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Jacksonville
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|404
|350
|e-Tennessee
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|298
|359
|e-Indianapolis
|4
|12
|1
|.265
|289
|427
|e-Houston
|3
|13
|1
|.206
|289
|420
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Cincinnati
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|418
|322
|x-Baltimore
|10
|7
|0
|.588
|350
|315
|e-Pittsburgh
|9
|8
|0
|.529
|308
|346
|e-Cleveland
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|361
|381
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*-Kansas City
|14
|3
|0
|.824
|496
|369
|x-L.A. Chargers
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|363
|353
|e-Las Vegas
|6
|11
|0
|.353
|395
|418
|e-Denver
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|256
|331
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|455
|328
|x-Dallas
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|461
|316
|x-N.Y. Giants
|9
|6
|1
|.594
|349
|349
|e-Washington
|7
|8
|1
|.469
|295
|337
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tampa Bay
|8
|9
|0
|.471
|313
|358
|e-Atlanta
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|365
|386
|e-Carolina
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|347
|374
|e-New Orleans
|7
|10
|0
|.412
|330
|345
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|13
|4
|0
|.765
|424
|427
|Detroit
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|433
|411
|Green Bay
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|354
|351
|e-Chicago
|3
|14
|0
|.176
|326
|463
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|412
|264
|Seattle
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|388
|385
|e-L.A. Rams
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|291
|365
|e-Arizona
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|327
|411
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
*-clinched home-field advantage
Saturday's Games
Kansas City 31, Las Vegas 13
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 16
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 30, Tampa Bay 17
Buffalo 35, New England 23
Carolina 10, New Orleans 7
Cincinnati 27, Baltimore 16
Houston 32, Indianapolis 31
Miami 11, N.Y. Jets 6
Minnesota 29, Chicago 13
Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 14
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
