AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo110.5003846
Miami110.5003122
New England110.5003037
N.Y. Jets120.3334934

South

WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville2001.0005330
Indianapolis210.6677053
Houston110.5002337
Tennessee110.5004139

North

WLTPctPFPA
Pittsburgh3001.0007832
Baltimore110.5004848
Cleveland111.5005451
Cincinnati011.2503249

West

WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas2001.0006824
Kansas City110.5006236
L.A. Chargers110.5005139
Denver020.0003739

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Washington2001.0004643
N.Y. Giants110.5003740
Philadelphia021.1675065
Dallas020.0003750

South

WLTPctPFPA
New Orleans2001.0004841
Atlanta111.5003240
Tampa Bay110.5003033
Carolina020.0001948

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago110.5004041
Detroit110.5002841
Green Bay110.5005340
Minnesota020.0002948

West

WLTPctPFPA
Seattle2001.0004627
Arizona110.5002855
San Francisco110.5002854
L.A. Rams020.0003468

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 24, Atlanta 0

Indianapolis 27, Philadelphia 13

Friday's Games

Detroit at Carolina, 8 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

