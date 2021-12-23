All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
New England950.643367227
Buffalo860.571394243
Miami770.500285312
e-N.Y. Jets3110.214250428

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee950.643337309
Indianapolis860.571398300
e-Houston3110.214207372
e-Jacksonville2120.143196370

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore860.571334315
Cincinnati860.571369303
Pittsburgh761.536291335
Cleveland770.500292305

West

WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City1040.714385296
L.A. Chargers860.571379370
Denver770.500285243
Las Vegas770.500299374

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Dallas1040.714401293
Philadelphia770.500364308
Washington680.429283351
N.Y. Giants4100.286238331

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay1040.714410306
New Orleans770.500313285
Atlanta680.429258384
Carolina590.357271313

North

WLTPctPFPA
y-Green Bay1130.786359302
Minnesota770.500361342
e-Chicago4100.286240349
e-Detroit2111.179243366

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona1040.714378284
L.A. Rams1040.714386303
San Francisco860.571360314
Seattle590.357282282

e-Eliminated from playoffs

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 2

Atlanta at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at New England, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you