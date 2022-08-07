All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo000.00000
Miami000.00000
N.Y. Jets000.00000
New England000.00000

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston000.00000
Indianapolis000.00000
Tennessee000.00000
Jacksonville010.0001127

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore000.00000
Cincinnati000.00000
Cleveland000.00000
Pittsburgh000.00000

West

WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas1001.0002711
Denver000.00000
Kansas City000.00000
L.A. Chargers000.00000

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Dallas000.00000
N.Y. Giants000.00000
Philadelphia000.00000
Washington000.00000

South

WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta000.00000
Carolina000.00000
New Orleans000.00000
Tampa Bay000.00000

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago000.00000
Detroit000.00000
Green Bay000.00000
Minnesota000.00000

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona000.00000
L.A. Rams000.00000
San Francisco000.00000
Seattle000.00000

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 27, Jacksonville 11, Canton, OH

Thursday, Aug. 11

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Carolina at Washington, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

