AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|152
|61
|Miami
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|115
|131
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|116
|118
|New England
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|103
|98
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|118
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|69
|94
|Jacksonville
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|111
|80
|Houston
|1
|3
|1
|.300
|86
|99
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|119
|100
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|91
|70
|Cleveland
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|133
|125
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|77
|128
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|129
|96
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|122
|136
|Denver
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|75
|80
|Las Vegas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|96
|100
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|115
|71
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|103
|93
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|71
|62
|Washington
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|90
|128
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|103
|83
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|118
|122
|New Orleans
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|115
|128
|Carolina
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|78
|85
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|115
|102
|Green Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|97
|96
|Chicago
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|86
|106
|Detroit
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|140
|170
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|88
|103
|L.A. Rams
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|70
|94
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|71
|46
|Seattle
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|127
|154
Thursday's Games
Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Giants 27, Green Bay 22, London, GBR
Buffalo 38, Pittsburgh 3
Houston 13, Jacksonville 6
L.A. Chargers 30, Cleveland 28
Minnesota 29, Chicago 22
N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17
New England 29, Detroit 0
New Orleans 39, Seattle 32
Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15
Tennessee 21, Washington 17
San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday, Oct. 17
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
