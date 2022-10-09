All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo410.80015261
Miami320.600115131
N.Y. Jets320.600116118
New England230.40010398

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee320.60096118
Indianapolis221.5006994
Jacksonville230.40011180
Houston131.3008699

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore220.500119100
Cincinnati220.5009170
Cleveland230.400133125
Pittsburgh140.20077128

West

WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City310.75012996
L.A. Chargers320.600122136
Denver230.4007580
Las Vegas130.25096100

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Philadelphia4001.00011571
N.Y. Giants410.80010393
Dallas310.7507162
Washington140.20090128

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay320.60010383
Atlanta230.400118122
New Orleans230.400115128
Carolina130.2507885

North

WLTPctPFPA
Minnesota410.800115102
Green Bay320.6009796
Chicago230.40086106
Detroit140.200140170

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona220.50088103
L.A. Rams220.5007094
San Francisco220.5007146
Seattle230.400127154

Thursday's Games

Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants 27, Green Bay 22, London, GBR

Buffalo 38, Pittsburgh 3

Houston 13, Jacksonville 6

L.A. Chargers 30, Cleveland 28

Minnesota 29, Chicago 22

N.Y. Jets 40, Miami 17

New England 29, Detroit 0

New Orleans 39, Seattle 32

Tampa Bay 21, Atlanta 15

Tennessee 21, Washington 17

San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

