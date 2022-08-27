All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Jets2001.0004837
Buffalo210.6676960
Miami110.5003939
New England120.3334756

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston3001.0005833
Tennessee110.5002326
Indianapolis020.0005054
Jacksonville030.0003967

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore2001.0004727
Pittsburgh2001.0004840
Cleveland110.5004434
Cincinnati020.0004561

West

WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas4001.0009150
Kansas City210.6675543
Denver110.5003249
L.A. Chargers030.0005088

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants2001.0004843
Dallas210.6676661
Philadelphia110.5004244
Washington020.0003547

South

WLTPctPFPA
Carolina210.6675441
Atlanta110.5004347
New Orleans120.3335047
Tampa Bay020.0002739

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago2001.0004625
Detroit110.5005053
Green Bay120.3335155
Minnesota020.0002743

West

WLTPctPFPA
San Francisco210.6674545
Arizona110.5005347
L.A. Rams110.5004946
Seattle030.0006286

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10

Houston 17, San Francisco 0

Friday's Games

Carolina 21, Buffalo 0

Dallas 27, Seattle 26

New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10

Las Vegas 23, New England 6

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

