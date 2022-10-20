NFL Standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81

N.Y. Jets 4 2 0 .667 143 128

Miami 3 3 0 .500 131 155

New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118

Indianapolis 3 2 1 .583 103 121

Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 138 114

Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 158 141

Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 138 115

Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 148 163

Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 97 146

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 179 149

L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 141 152

Denver 2 4 0 .333 91 99

Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130

NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105

N.Y. Giants 5 1 0 .833 127 113

Dallas 4 2 0 .667 110 98

Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135

South W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 146 136

Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 121 103

New Orleans 2 4 0 .333 141 158

Carolina 1 5 0 .167 103 146

North W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118

Green Bay 3 3 0 .500 107 123

Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118

Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170

West W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126

San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 122 89

Seattle 3 3 0 .500 146 163

Arizona 2 4 0 .333 114 142

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia

Monday’s Games

Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

