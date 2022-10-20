NFL Standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81
N.Y. Jets 4 2 0 .667 143 128
Miami 3 3 0 .500 131 155
New England 3 3 0 .500 141 113
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 2 0 .600 96 118
Indianapolis 3 2 1 .583 103 121
Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 138 114
Houston 1 3 1 .300 86 99
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 3 0 .500 158 141
Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 138 115
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 148 163
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 97 146
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 2 0 .667 179 149
L.A. Chargers 4 2 0 .667 141 152
Denver 2 4 0 .333 91 99
Las Vegas 1 4 0 .200 125 130
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105
N.Y. Giants 5 1 0 .833 127 113
Dallas 4 2 0 .667 110 98
Washington 2 4 0 .333 102 135
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 146 136
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 121 103
New Orleans 2 4 0 .333 141 158
Carolina 1 5 0 .167 103 146
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118
Green Bay 3 3 0 .500 107 123
Chicago 2 4 0 .333 93 118
Detroit 1 4 0 .200 140 170
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126
San Francisco 3 3 0 .500 122 89
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 146 163
Arizona 2 4 0 .333 114 142
Thursday’s Games
New Orleans at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Houston at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, Philadelphia
Monday’s Games
Chicago at New England, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Denver vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday, Oct. 31
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
