All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo2001.0006939
N.Y. Jets2001.0004837
Miami110.5003939
New England110.5004133

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston2001.0004133
Tennessee110.5002326
Indianapolis020.0005054
Jacksonville030.0003967

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore2001.0004727
Pittsburgh2001.0004840
Cleveland110.5004434
Cincinnati020.0004561

West

WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas3001.0006844
Denver110.5003249
Kansas City110.5003833
L.A. Chargers020.0004061

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants2001.0004843
Dallas110.5003935
Philadelphia110.5004244
Washington020.0003547

South

WLTPctPFPA
Atlanta110.5004347
Carolina110.5003341
New Orleans020.0002337
Tampa Bay020.0002739

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago2001.0004625
Detroit110.5005053
Green Bay110.5004138
Minnesota020.0002743

West

WLTPctPFPA
San Francisco2001.0004528
Arizona110.5005347
L.A. Rams110.5004946
Seattle020.0003659

Thursday's Games

Chicago 27, Seattle 11

Friday's Games

New England 20, Carolina 10

Green Bay 20, New Orleans 10

Houston 24, L.A. Rams 20

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 42, Denver 15

Detroit 27, Indianapolis 26

Kansas City 24, Washington 14

Las Vegas 15, Miami 13

Pittsburgh 16, Jacksonville 15

San Francisco 17, Minnesota 7

Tennessee 13, Tampa Bay 3

Dallas 32, L.A. Chargers 18

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 21, Cleveland 20

N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 22

Baltimore 24, Arizona 17

Monday's Games

N.Y. Jets 24, Atlanta 16

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

