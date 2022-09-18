All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo1001.0003110
Miami2001.0006245
N.Y. Jets110.5004054
New England110.5002434

South

WLTPctPFPA
Houston001.5002020
Jacksonville110.5004628
Indianapolis011.2502044
Tennessee010.0002021

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore110.5006251
Cleveland110.5005655
Pittsburgh110.5003737
Cincinnati010.0002023

West

WLTPctPFPA
Kansas City2001.0007145
L.A. Chargers110.5004846
Denver010.0001617
Las Vegas010.0001924

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
N.Y. Giants2001.0004036
Philadelphia1001.0003835
Washington110.5005558
Dallas010.000319

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay2001.0003913
New Orleans110.5003746
Atlanta010.0002627
Carolina020.0004045

North

WLTPctPFPA
Chicago1001.0001910
Minnesota1001.000237
Detroit110.5007165
Green Bay010.000723

West

WLTPctPFPA
Seattle1001.0001716
Arizona010.0002144
L.A. Rams010.0001031
San Francisco010.0001019

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24

Sunday's Games

Detroit 36, Washington 27

Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0

Miami 42, Baltimore 38

N.Y. Giants 19, Carolina 16

N.Y. Jets 31, Cleveland 30

New England 17, Pittsburgh 14

Tampa Bay 20, New Orleans 10

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.

