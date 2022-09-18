All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|10
|Miami
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|62
|45
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|54
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|24
|34
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|20
|20
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|28
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|20
|44
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|21
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|62
|51
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|56
|55
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|37
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|23
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|45
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|46
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|17
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|40
|36
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|35
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|55
|58
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|3
|19
South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|39
|13
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|46
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|26
|27
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|40
|45
North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|19
|10
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|23
|7
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|71
|65
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|7
|23
West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|17
|16
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|44
|L.A. Rams
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|31
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|19
Thursday's Games
Kansas City 27, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday's Games
Detroit 36, Washington 27
Jacksonville 24, Indianapolis 0
Miami 42, Baltimore 38
N.Y. Giants 19, Carolina 16
N.Y. Jets 31, Cleveland 30
New England 17, Pittsburgh 14
Tampa Bay 20, New Orleans 10
Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday's Games
Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
