AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Buffalo520.714229109
New England440.500206164
N.Y. Jets250.286114206
Miami170.125138233

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tennessee620.750227195
Indianapolis350.375200183
Jacksonville160.143123203
Houston170.125119241

North

WLTPctPFPA
Baltimore520.714187164
Cincinnati530.625220162
Pittsburgh430.571132142
Cleveland440.500183180

West

WLTPctPFPA
Las Vegas520.714180166
L.A. Chargers430.571172177
Denver440.500157137
Kansas City340.429188203

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
Dallas610.857225162
Philadelphia350.375203191
N.Y. Giants250.286139180
Washington260.250156227

South

WLTPctPFPA
Tampa Bay620.750260183
New Orleans520.714176128
Carolina440.500165159
Atlanta340.429148195

North

WLTPctPFPA
Green Bay710.875192167
Minnesota340.429163157
Chicago350.375123195
Detroit080.000134244

West

WLTPctPFPA
Arizona710.875246138
L.A. Rams710.875245168
San Francisco340.429168171
Seattle350.375181169

Thursday's Games

Green Bay 24, Arizona 21

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 26, Miami 11

Carolina 19, Atlanta 13

L.A. Rams 38, Houston 22

N.Y. Jets 34, Cincinnati 31

Philadelphia 44, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 15, Cleveland 10

San Francisco 33, Chicago 22

Tennessee 34, Indianapolis 31, OT

New England 27, L.A. Chargers 24

Seattle 31, Jacksonville 7

Denver 17, Washington 10

New Orleans 36, Tampa Bay 27

Dallas 20, Minnesota 16

Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday's Games

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

