All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
y-Buffalo1230.800420263
Miami880.500386393
New England880.500341312
e-N.Y. Jets790.438290305

South

WLTPctPFPA
Jacksonville880.500384334
Tennessee790.438282339
e-Indianapolis4111.281258395
e-Houston2131.156257389

North

WLTPctPFPA
x-Cincinnati1140.733391306
x-Baltimore1060.625334288
Pittsburgh880.500280332
e-Cleveland790.438347353

West

WLTPctPFPA
y-Kansas City1330.813465356
x-L.A. Chargers1060.625363353
e-Las Vegas6100.375382387
e-Denver4120.250256331

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

WLTPctPFPA
x-Philadelphia1330.813455328
x-Dallas1240.750461316
x-N.Y. Giants961.594349349
e-Washington781.469295337

South

WLTPctPFPA
y-Tampa Bay880.500296328
e-New Orleans790.438323335
e-Atlanta6100.375335369
e-Carolina6100.375337367

North

WLTPctPFPA
y-Minnesota1240.750395414
Detroit880.500433411
Green Bay880.500354351
e-Chicago3130.188313434

West

WLTPctPFPA
y-San Francisco1240.750412264
Seattle880.500388385
e-L.A. Rams5110.313291365
e-Arizona4120.250327411

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Thursday's Games

Dallas 27, Tennessee 13

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 20, Arizona 19

Cleveland 24, Washington 10

Detroit 41, Chicago 10

Jacksonville 31, Houston 3

Kansas City 27, Denver 24

N.Y. Giants 38, Indianapolis 10

New England 23, Miami 21

New Orleans 20, Philadelphia 10

Tampa Bay 30, Carolina 24

San Francisco 37, Las Vegas 34, OT

Seattle 23, N.Y. Jets 6

Green Bay 41, Minnesota 17

L.A. Chargers 31, L.A. Rams 10

Pittsburgh 16, Baltimore 13

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Arizona at San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

