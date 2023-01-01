NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CLEVELAND BROWNS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, RB Demetric Felton Jr., CB Thomas Graham Jr., DT Ben Stille, DE Isaiah Thomas, T Chris Hubbard, DT Tommy Togiai. WASHINGTON: QB Sam Howell, RB Antonio Gibson, CB Benjamin St-Juste, S Kam Curl, G Chris Paul, G/T Saadhiq Charles, DE James Smith-Williams.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at HOUSTON TEXANS — JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Tevaughn Campbell, CB Montaric Brown, OLB DeShaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter. HOUSTON: QB Kyle Allen, DB Cobi Francis, DL Thomas Booker, OL Jimmy Morrissey, TE Teagan Quitoriano.

