NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Saturday
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at DALLAS COWBOYS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Jalen Hurts, LB Kyron Johnson, OG Sua Opeta, DE Janarius Robinson, RB Trey Sermon, OG Josh Sills. DALLAS: S Markquese Bell, QB Will Grier, CB Trayvon Mullen, WR Jalen Tolbert, LB Leighton Vander Esch, WR James Washington, DE Sam Williams.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — WASHINGTON: OT Saahdiq Charles, S Kamren Curl, QB Sam Howell, OG Chris Paul, DT Daniel Wise. SAN FRANCISCO: TE Ross Dwelley, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DT Kevin Givens, DE Kerry Hyder, DE Drake Jackson, WR Deebo Samuel, OT Nick Zakelj.
