NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Sunday
ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — ATLANTA: OL Chuma Edoga, S Jovante Moffatt, CB Rashad Fenton, WR Frank Darby, DL Matt Dickerson. NEW ORLEANS: CB Marshon Lattimore, RB Dwayne Washington, DB P.J. Williams, RB Eno Benjamin, OL Lewis Kidd, DE Payton Turner
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at CHICAGO BEARS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janarius Robinson, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta. CHICAGO: WR N'Keal Harry, WR Chase Claypool, QB Tim Boyle, OL Ja'Tyre Carter, TE Trevon Wesco, DB Justin Layne, RT Larry Borom
