NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Sunday
ATLANTA FALCONS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — ATLANTA: OL Chuma Edoga, S Jovante Moffatt, CB Rashad Fenton, WR Frank Darby, DL Matt Dickerson. NEW ORLEANS: CB Marshon Lattimore, RB Dwayne Washington, DB P.J. Williams, RB Eno Benjamin, OL Lewis Kidd, DE Payton Turner.
DALLAS COWBOYS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — DALLAS: LB Jabril Cox, QB Will Grier, WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Jalen Tolbert, CB Trayvon Mullen, TE Jake Ferguson. JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, S Tyree Gillespie, CB Montaric Brown, OLB Travon Walker, OLB De'Shaan Dixon.
DETROIT LIONS at NEW YORK JETS — DETROIT: G Kayode Awosika, LB Derrick Barnes, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant, QB Joshua Dobbs, G Ross Pierschbacher, RB Craig Reynolds. NEW YORK: QB Mike White, RB James Robinson, CB Brandin Echols, S Lamarcus Joyner, WR Corey Davis, TE Jeremy Ruckert, DL Quinnen Williams.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at CHICAGO BEARS — PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, DE Janarius Robinson, G Josh Sills, G Sua Opeta. CHICAGO: WR N'Keal Harry, WR Chase Claypool, QB Tim Boyle, OL Ja'Tyre Carter, TE Trevon Wesco, DB Justin Layne, RT Larry Borom.
