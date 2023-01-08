NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
Sunday
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CHICAGO BEARS — MINNESOTA: S H. Smith, C Bradbury, LB Brian Asamoah, DT James Lynch, OLB Z. Smith, CB Cam Dantzler, DL Ross Blacklock. CHICAGO: QB Justin Fields, RB Darrynton Evans, CB Kyler Gordon, LB Sterling Weatherford, CB Jaylon Jones, LB Terrell Lewis, DL Angelo Blackson.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at BUFFALO BILLS — NEW ENGLAND: CB Jalen Mills, TE Jonnu Smith, ST Brenden Schooler, CB Shaun Wade, DT Sam Roberts, S Joshuah Bledsoe, RB Kevin Harris. BUFFALO: TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Ike Boettger, OL Justin Murray, LB Baylon Spector, CB Christian Benford, S Jared Mayden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.