NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

HOUSTON TEXANS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — HOUSTON: WR Tyler Johnson, DB Isaac Yiadom, LB Jake Hansen, OL Austin Deculus, DL Demone Harris. LAS VEGAS: TE Darren Waller, RB Brittain Brown, LB Jayon Brown, WR Keelan Cole, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower.

NEW YORK JETS at DENVER BRONCOS — NEW YORK JETS: WR Elijah Moore, QB Mike White, TE Jeremy Ruckert, CB Bryce Hall, S Ashtyn Davis, DE Jermaine Johnson. DENVER: CB Essang Bassey, LB Josey Jewell, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, S Caden Sterns, QB Russell Wilson, WR Jalen Virgil.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — SEATTLE: WR Penny Hart, CB Artie Burns, CB Sidney Jones IV, S Teez Tabor, G Gabe Jackson. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: TE Donald Parham, WR Joshua Palmer, K Dustin Hopkins, DL Christian Covington, QB Easton Stick, S JT Woods.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, QB Shane Buechele, S Nazeeh Johnson, CB Rashad Fenton, DE Mike Danna, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard. SAN FRANCISCO: RB Jordan Mason, CB Dontae Johnson, DL Kemoko Turay, DL Ark Armstead, OL Nick Zakelj, TE Tyle Kroft.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you