NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CAROLINA PANTHERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — CAROLINA: QB PJ Walker, WR Rashard Higgins, S Juston Burris, S Myles Hartsfield, TE Giovanni Ricci, OT Larnel Coleman, DT Matt Ioannidis. BALTIMORE: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, RB Gus Edwards, ILB Josh Bynes, G Ben Cleveland, TE Charlie Kolar, OLB David Ojabo.

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BUFFALO BILLS — CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, CB Greg Newsome II, RB Demetric Felton Jr., S D'Anthony Bell, DE Isaiah Thomas, G Drew Forbes, DT Perrion Winfrey. BUFFALO: CB Kaiir Elam, LB Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Klein, TE Tommy Sweeney, CB Tre'Davious White, DE Greg Rousseau, OL Justin Murray.

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — NEW YORK JETS: DT Sheldon Rankins, WR Corey Davis, QB Joe Flacco, FS Tony Adams, RB Zonovan Knight, CB Bryce Hall, TE Kenny Yeboah. NEW ENGLAND: FS Joshua Bledsoe, RB J.J. Taylor, DT Sam Roberts, RB Kevin Harris, CB Shaun Wade.

