NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW YORK GIANTS — BALTIMORE:

CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — CINCINNATI: CB Cam-Taylor Britt, HB Trayveon Williams, OT D'Ante Smith, G Jackson Carman. NEW ORLEANS: WR Jarvis Landry, CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave, WR Michael Thomas, OL Calvin Throckmorton, DE Payton Turner, TE Nick Vannett.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — MINNESOTA: S Theo Jackson, G/C Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, DE Esezi Otemewo, T Khyiris Tonga, OLD D.J. Wonnum. MIAMI: QB Tua Tagovailoa, RB Myles Gaskin, WR Erik Ezukanma, CB Kader Kohou, T Terron Armstead, DT John Jenkins, TE Durham Smythe.

NEW YORK JETS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — NEW YORK JETS: QB Mike White, TE Jeremy Ruckert, S Tony Adams, DL Jermaine Johnson, OL Mike Remmers, WR Denzel Mims, CB Bryce Hall. GREEN BAY: WR Christian Watson, OL Rasheed Walker, OL Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, DL Jonathan Ford.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — SAN FRANCISCO: DE Nick Bosa, DT Arik Armstead, DB Jimmie Ward, T Trent Williams, TE Tyler Kroft, WR Danny Gray. ATLANTA: ILB Mykal Walker, S Erik Harris, OL Chuma Edoga, WR Jared Bernhardt, TE Anthony Firkser, OLB Ade Ogundeji.

