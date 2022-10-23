NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Sunday
ATLANTA FALCONS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — ATLANTA: CB Dee Alford, LB Quinton Bell, OL Chuma Edoga, TE Anthony Firkser, DL Matt Dickerson. CINCINNATI: LB Logan Wilson, DT Josh Topou, DE Jeff Gunter, WR Stanley Morgan Jr., OT D'Ante Smith, OG Jackson Carman.
DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS — DETROIT: RB D'Andre Swift, CB Will Harris, DL Michael Brockers, DL Charles Harris, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Demetrius Taylor. DALLAS: LB Jabile Cox, QB Will Grier, CB Nashone Wright, S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, DT Neville Gallimore.
NEW YORK GIANTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — NEW YORK GIANTS: CB Cor'Dale Flott, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Kadarius Toney, OLB Oshane Zimines, S Jason Pinnock, LB Austin Calitro. JACKSONVILLE: WR Jamal Agnew, CB Shaquill Griffin, DL Adam Gotsis, RB Snoop Conner, S Tyree Gillelspie.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — INDIANAPOLIS: WR Keke Coutee, LB JoJo Domann, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, DT Eric Johnson II, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Kwity Paye. TENNESSEE: FB Tory Carter, OL Nate Davis, WR Kyle Philips, DL Sam Okuayinonu, LB Joe Jones, LB Zach Cunningham, DB Ugo Amadi.
