NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Sunday
BALTIMORE RAVENS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BALTIMORE: QB Lamar Jackson, LB Josh Bynes, G Kevin Zeitler, TE Nick Boyle, TE Charlie Kolar, LB David Ojabo. PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Josh Jackson, LB Malik Reed, G Kendrick Green, LB Mark Robinson.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at TENNESSEE TITANS — JACKSONVILLE: S Andre Cisco, WR Kendric Pryor, CB Tevaughn Campbell, OLB DeShaan Dixon, LB Chad Muma, DL Corey Peters. TENNESSEE: WR Treylon Burks, RB Hassan Haskins, CB Kristian Fulton, CB Tre Avery, WR CJ Board, DL Denico Autry, OLB Ola Adeniyi.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at DETROIT LIONS — MINNESOTA: S Harrison Smith, OLB Luiji Vilain, C Garrett Bradbury, T Christian Darrisaw, DL Ross Blacklock. DETROIT: WR Tom Kennedy, G Kayode Awosika, G Evan Brown, DE Austin Bryant, DT Michael Brockers, LB Derrick Barnes, CB Will Harris.
NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS — NEW YORK: QB Zach Wilson, WR Jeff Smith, S Ashtyn Davis, RB James Robinson, CB Bryce Hall, DL Micheal Clemons. BUFFALO: DT Jordan Phillips, FB Reggie Gilliam, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Dean Marlowe, LB Baylon Spector, OL Justin Murray
