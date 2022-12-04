NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CLEVELAND BROWNS at HOUSTON TEXANS — CLEVELAND: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, CB Thomas Graham Jr., DE Isaiah Thomas, TE David Njoku, DT Tommy Togiai. HOUSTON: WR Brandin Cooks, CB Derek Stingley Jr., RB Rex Burkhead, DL Thomas Booker, OL Austin Deculus, TE O.J. Howard.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at DETROIT LIONS — JACKSONVILLE: S Andre Cisco, CB Tre Herndon, RB Darrell Henderson, WR Kendric Pryor, OLB De'Shaan Dixon. DETROIT: DE Romeo Okwara WR Tom Kennedy, CB Amani Oruwariye, G Evan Brown, G Logan Stenberg, DE Michael Brockers.

NEW YORK JETS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW YORK: RB Michael Carter, QB Zach Wilson, TE Jeremy Ruckert, S Ashtyn Davis, WR Jeff Smith, CB Bryce Hall. MINNESOTA: OLB Luiji Vilain, T Vederian Lowe, T Christian Darrisaw, TE Ben Ellefson, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Ross Blacklock.

