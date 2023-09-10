NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Sunday
CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. ATLANTA FALCONS — CAROLINA: WR DJ Chark, CB D'Shawn Jamison, LB Claudin Cherelus, G Nash Jensen, ATLANTA: CB Jeff Okudah, CB Mike Hughes, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, WR Josh Ali, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, TE John FitzPatrick.
HOUSTON TEXANS vs. BALTIMORE RAVENS — HOUSTON: CB Alex Austin, LB Blake Cashman, QB Case Keenum, WR John Metchie, RB Dare Ogunbowale, S Jimmie Ward. BALTIMORE: TE Mark Andrews, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, OG Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OG Ben Cleveland, CB Marlon Humphrey, QB Tyler Huntley, CB Arthur Maulet.
CINCINNATI BENGALS vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS — CINCINNATI: RB Chase Brown, OT Jackson Carman, C Trey Hill, CB DJ Ivey DE Joseph Ossai. CLEVELAND: CB Kahlef Hailassie, DT Siaki Ika, DE Isaiah McGuire, S Juan Thornhill, C Luke Wypler.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS vs. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — JACKSONVILLE: CB Christian Braswell, WR Elijah Cooks, RB JaMycal Hasty, S Antonio Johnson, DE Tyler Lacy, WR Parker Washington. INDIANAPOLIS: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, CB Julius Brents, QB Sam Ehlinger, OT Ryan Hayes, LB Isaiah Land, TE Will Mallory, RB Zack Moss.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — TAMPA BAY: TE Payne Durham, CB Derrek Pitts, RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, OT Brandon Walton, LB Markees Watts. MINNESOTA: LB Andre Carter, LB Marcus Davenport, QB Jaren Hall, TE Nick Muse, OT David Quessenberry, DT Jaquelin Roy.
TENNESSEE TITANS vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — TENNESSEE: CB Tre Avery, WR Colton Dowell, OT Jaelyn Duncan, QB Will Levis, LB Caleb Murphy, DT Jayden Peevy, OG Dillon Radunz. NEW ORLEANS: RB Kendre Miller.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS vs. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, DT Kalia Davis, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LB Jalen Graham, TE Brayden Willis, LB Dee Winters, OG Nick Zakelj. PITTSBURGH: OT Dylan Cook, CB Desmond King, WR Gunner Olszewski, DT Armon Watts.
ARIZONA CARDINALS vs. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — ARIZONA: OT Dylan Cook, CB Desmond King, WR Gunner Olszewski, DT Armon Watts. WASHINGTON: DE William Bradley-King, T Trent Scott, G Chris Paul, TE Curtis Hodges, WR Mitchell Tinsley, DE Chase Young.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.