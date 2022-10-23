NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
Sunday
DETROIT LIONS at DALLAS COWBOYS — DETROIT: RB D'Andre Swift, CB Will Harris, DL Michael Brockers, DL Charles Harris, S Ifeatu Melifonwu, T Matt Nelson, DL Demetrius Taylor. DALLAS: LB Jabile Cox, QB Will Grier, CB Nashone Wright, S Markquese Bell, LB Devin Harper, DT Neville Gallimore.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at TENNESSEE TITANS — INDIANAPOLIS: WR Keke Coutee, LB JoJo Domann, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, DT Eric Johnson II, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Kwity Paye. TENNESSEE: FB Tory Carter, OL Nate Davis, WR Kyle Philips, DL Sam Okuayinonu, LB Joe Jones, LB Zach Cunningham, DB Ugo Amadi.
