NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
Sunday
CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — CHICAGO: CB Jaylon Johnson, S Dane Cruikshank, DL Kingsley Jonathan, TE/FB Jake Tonges. MINNESOTA: CB Andrew Booth Jr., OLB Luiji Vilain, G/C Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, WR Jalen Nailor, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Khyiris Tonga.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BUFFALO BILLS — PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, S Terrell Edmunds, G Kendrick Green, WR Gunner Olszewski, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Mark Robinson. BUFFALO: WR Isaiah McKenzie, WR Jake Kumerow, S Jordan Poyer, CB Christian Benford, LB Tremaine Edmunds, OL Justin Murray, TE Dawson Knox.
