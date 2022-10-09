NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

CHICAGO BEARS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — CHICAGO: CB Jaylon Johnson, S Dane Cruikshank, DL Kingsley Jonathan, TE/FB Jake Tonges. MINNESOTA: CB Andrew Booth Jr., OLB Luiji Vilain, G/C Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, WR Jalen Nailor, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Khyiris Tonga.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BUFFALO BILLS — PITTSBURGH: QB Mason Rudolph, CB Ahkello Witherspoon, S Terrell Edmunds, G Kendrick Green, WR Gunner Olszewski, DT Isaiahh Loudermilk, LB Mark Robinson. BUFFALO: WR Isaiah McKenzie, WR Jake Kumerow, S Jordan Poyer, CB Christian Benford, LB Tremaine Edmunds, OL Justin Murray, TE Dawson Knox.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you