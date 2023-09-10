NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|Sunday
ARIZONA CARDINALS vs. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — ARIZONA: OUT: OL Kelvin Beachum (hand). QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Brown (hamstring), TE Zach Ertz (knee). WASHINGTON: OUT: DE Chase Young (neck). QUESTIONABLE: DE Chase Young (neck), DE James Smith-Williams (oblique).
CAROLINA PANTHERS vs. ATLANTA FALCONS — CAROLINA: OUT: WR D.J. Clark (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Adam Thielen (ankle). ATLANTA: OUT: CB Jeff Okudah (foot). QUESTIONABLE: WR KhaDarel Hodge (ankle), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh).
CINCINNATI BENGALS vs. CLEVELAND BROWNS — CINCINNATI: OUT: DE Joseph Ossai (ankle). CLEVELAND: QUESTIONABLE: S Juan Thornhill (calf).
DALLAS COWBOYS vs. N.Y. GIANTS — DALLAS: DOUBTFUL: T Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf). QUESTIONABLE: T Tyron Smith (ankle), DE Sam Williams (foot, S Malik Hooker (illness). NEW YORK GIANTS: DOUBTFUL: DB Cor'Dale Flott (hamstring), DB Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Cam Brown (ankle), DL D.J. Davidson (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring).
GREEN BAY PACKERS vs. CHICAGO BEARS — GREEN BAY: OUT: WR Christian Watson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring). CHICAGO: QUESTIONABLE: TE Robert Tonyan (back).
HOUSTON TEXANS vs. BALTIMORE RAVENS — HOUSTON: OUT: LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), WR John Metchie III (hamstring), S Jimmie Ward (hip). QUESTIONABLE: RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring). BALTIMORE: OUT: CB Marlon Humphrey (foot). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (quadricep).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS vs. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — JACKSONVILLE: No injuries reported. INDIANAPOLIS: QUESTIONABLE: RB Zack Moss (forearm).
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS vs. DENVER BRONCOS — LAS VEGAS: OUT: DB Brandon Facyson (shin), DE Chandler Jones (NIR-personal). QUESTIONABLE: WR DeAndre Carter (knee). DENVER: QUESTIONABLE: WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), CB Riley Moss (abdomen).
LOS ANGELES RAMS vs. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — LOS ANGLES RAMS: No injuries reported. SEATTLE: OUT: S Jamal Adams (knee), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee/hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: G Damien Lewis (shoulder), CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring).
MIAMI DOLPHINS vs. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — MIAMI: OUT: OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DB Elijah Campbell (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Justin Bethel (knee), TE Julian Hill (ankle). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DOUBTFUL: LB Dalyan Hershey (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring).
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES vs. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — PHILADELPHIA: No injuries reported. NEW ENGLAND: OUT: CB Jack Jones (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: G Mike Onwenu (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (knee), G Cole Strange (knee), QB Matt Corral (NIR-personal), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness).
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS vs. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — SAN FRANCISCO: QUESTIONABLE: TE George Kittle (groin), CB Charvarius Ward (heel). PITTSBURGH: No injuries reported.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — TAMPA BAY: QUESTIONABLE: G Cody Mauch (back), DL Calijah Kance (calf). MINNESOTA: QUESTIONABLE: OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle).
TENNESSEE TITANS vs. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — TENNESSEE: OUT: CB Tre Avery (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Harold Landry (abdomen), OT Dillon Radunz (knee). NEW ORLEANS: OUT: WR Tre'Quan Smith (groin), DB J.T. Gray (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: RB Kendre Miller (hamstring).
|Monday
BUFFALO BILLS vs. N.Y. JETS — BUFFALO: No injuries reported. NEW YORK JETS: QUESTIONABLE: OT Mekhi Becton (knee/illness), OT Duane Brown (shoulder), RB Breece Hall (knee).
