NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
CLEVELAND BROWNS at HOUSTON TEXANS — CLEVELAND: DNP: TE David Njoku (knee), CB Denzel Ward (ankle). LIMITED: DE Myles Garrett (NIR-rest/shoulder), DE Alex Wright (knee). FULL: CB A.J. Green (head-concussion protocol), DB Ronnie Harrison (shoulder), CB Greg Newsome II (concussion). HOUSTON: DNP: RB Rex Burkhead (concussion), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring), G Kenyon Green (illness). LIMITED: WR Brandin Cooks (NIR-rest), OLB Christian Harris (shoulder). FULL: OLB Blake Cashman (knee), DT Maliek Collins (chest).
DENVER BRONCOS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — DENVER: DNP: LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring/illness), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), DT Jonathan Harris (knee), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle). LIMITED: DE Dre'Mont Jones (illness), K/Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee), G Dalton Risner (shoulder). FULL: S Kareem Jackson (NIR-personal), WR Kendall Hinton (foot), WR Jalen Virgil (hip). BALTIMORE: DNP: TE Nick Boyle (illness), OT Daniel Faalele (illness), CB Marcus Peters (NIR-rest), G Ben Cleveland (illness), LB Del'Shawn Phillips (quadricep). LIMITED: Kyle Hamilton (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), OT Patrick Mekari (illness), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring). FULL: QB Lamar Jackson (quadricep), TE Isaiah Likely (ankle).
GREEN BAY PACKERS at CHICAGO BEARS — GREEN BAY: DNP: FS Darnell Savage (foot), TE Marcedes Lewis (NIR-veteran rest). LIMITED: OT David Bakhtiari (knee), ILB De'Vondre Campbell (knee), RB AJ Dillon (quadricep), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), OT Elgton Jenkins (knee), RB Aaron Jones (shin/glute), QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb/rib). FULL: LB Krys Barnes (hand), DB Rudy Ford (wrist), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle). CHICAGO: DNP: OT Larry Borom (ankle/knee), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), CB Kyler Gordon (concussion), WR Dante Pettis (illness), QB Trevor Siemian (olbique). LIMITED: OT Riley Reiff (back), CB Kindle Vildor (ankle). FULL: WR Chase Claypool (knee), QB Justin Fields (shoulder), LB Sterling Weatherford (concussion).
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder/quadricep), OT Braden Smith (illness). LIMITED: CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee). FULL: WR Keke Coutee (illness), DE Ben Banogu (abdomen), C Ryan Kelly (knee/ankle), TE Kylen Granson (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle). DALLAS: DNP: CB Trevon Diggs (illness), WR Michael Gallup (illness), T Terence Steele (NIR-personal). LIMITED: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), S Jayron Kearse (shoulder), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at DETROIT LIONS — JACKSONVILLE: LIMITED: RB Travis Etienne (foot), WR Zay Jones (chest), FS Andre Cisco (shoulder). FULL: DE Roy Robertson-Harris (illness). DETROIT: DNP: G Evan Brown (ankle), OLB Julian Okwara (elbow). LIMITED: G Jonah Jackson (concussion), CB Jeff Okuday (concussion), DE Joshua Paschal (knee), C Frank Ragnow (foot), OT Penel Seewell (ankle). FULL: CB Chase Lucas (hamstring), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (illness).
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring). LIMITED: DB Deon Bush (elbow). FULL: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness), G Trey Smith (knee), G Joe Thuney (ankle), S Bryan Cook (wrist), DE Carlos Dunlap (foot), OT Lucas Niang (knee), CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf), FS Juan Thornhill (calf), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (shoulder), CB Jaylen Watson (hand), WR Justin Watson (knee). CINCINNATI: DNP: DT D.J. Reader (ankle/NIR-personal). LIMITED: WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip), RB Joe Mixon (concussion). FULL: OT La'el Collins (NIR-rest), DT Josh Tupou (calf.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: C Corey Linsley (concussion), OT Trey Pipkins (knee), WR Mike Williams (ankle). LIMITED: FS Nasir Adderley (thumb). FULL: CB Bryce Callahan (groin), CB Michael Davis (knee), S Derwin James (hip), OLB Khalil Mack (NIR-rest), ILB Kenneth Murray (wrist), OT Jamaree Salyer (knee). LAS VEGAS: DNP: TE Jesper Horsted (concussion), DE Kendal Vickers (back). LIMITED: DT Andrew Billings (fibula), RB Brandon Bolden (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (calf), MLB Denzel Perryman (wrist). FULL: LB Darien Butler (elbow), QB Derek Carr (back), CB Duron Harmon (shoulder), OT Kolton Miller (shoulder), G Alex Bars (knee), G Lesster Cotton (calf).
MIAMI DOLPHINS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — MIAMI: No data reported. SAN FRANCISCO: No data reported.
NEW YORK JETS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW YORK JETS: DNP: RB Michael Carter (ankle), S Ashtyn Davis ( MINNESOTA: DNP: OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion). TE Ben Ellefson (groin). FULL: FS Harrison Smith (ankle), CB Akayleb Evans (concussion), DE Dalvin Tomlinson (calf).
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — PITTSBURGH: DNP: RB Najee Harris (oblique), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe), NT Cameron Heyward (NIR-coaches decision). LIMITED: LB Robert Spillane (oblique), ILB Myles Jack (knee), OLB T.J. Watt (ribs), RB Benny Snell (knee). FULL: FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs), C Mason Cole (foot), WR Miles Boykin (oblique), RB Jayley Warren (hamstring). ATLANTA: DNP: OT Chuma Edoga (knee). LIMITED: LB Arnold Ebigketie (forearm), DT Jalen Dalton (toe).
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SEATTLE: No data reported. LOS ANGELES RAMS: No data reported.
TENNESSEE TITANS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — TENNESSEE: DNP: DE Denico Autry (knee), CB Elijah Molden (groin), DE Jeffery Simmons (ankle), WR Cody Hollister (neck), WR Treylon Burks (illness), G Nate Davis (knee), RB Derrick Henry (NIR-rest). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (kidney). LIMITED: WR DeVonte Smith (groin), WR Zach Pacal (groin), CB James Bradberry (NIR-rest), DE Fletcher Cox (NIR-rest), G Landon Dickerson (NIR-rest), DE Brandon Graham (NIR-rest), OT Lane Johnson (NIR-rest), DE Robert Quinn (NIR-rest), G Isaac Seumalo (NIR-rest), CB Darius Slay (NIR-rest), DE Josh Sweat (NIR-rest), WR A.J. (NIR-rest), C Jason Kelce (NIR-rest). FULL: LB Patrick Johnson (ankle).
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — WASHINGTON: DNP: WR Dax Milne (foot), CB Benjamin St.-Juste (ankle), G Trai Turner (knee/ankle), RB Antonio Gibson (foot). LIMITED: C Tyler Larsen (shoulder), TE Logan Thomas (rib), DE Chase Young (knee). NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: OL Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree Jackson (knee), G Shane Lemieux (toe). LIMITED: RB Gary Brightwell (illness), WR Richie James (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), S Dane Belton (clavicle), ILB Carter Coughlin (thigh), C Jon Feliciano (neck), CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique), DL Leonard Williams (neck). FULL: CB Cor'Dale Flott (concussion).
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — NEW ORLEANS: DNP: DB J.T. Gray (hamstring), TE Juwan Johnson (ankle), DT Malcolm Roach (illness), CB Bradley Roby (concussion), DE Kentavius Street (illness), DE Payton Turner (ankle), WR Kevin White (illness), S P.J. Williams (knee). LIMITED: C Josh Andrews (ankle), RB Mark Ingram (foot), WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), OT Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-rest), WR Rashid Shaheed (back), Pete Werner (ankle). TAMPA BAY: DNP: TE Cameron Brate (illness), FS Mike Edwards (hamstring), NT Vita Vea (foot), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee). LIMITED: WR Russell Gage (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep). FULL: RB Leonard Fournette (hip), G Nick Leverett (shoulder).
