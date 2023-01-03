NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|Saturday
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: KANSAS CITY: DNP: WR Skyy Moore (hand), CB L'Jarius Sneed (hip). LIMITED: G Joe Thuney (ankle). FULL: MLB Nick Bolton (rib). LAS VEGAS: DNP: LB Darien Butler (concussion). LMITED: WR Davante Adams (illness), P A.J. Cole (illness), RB Josh Jacobs (hip/oblique), QB Jarrett Stidham (right elbow). FULL: LB Curtis Bolton (shin), RB Zamir White (ankle).
TENNESSEE TITANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: TENNESSEE: DNP: CB Davontae Harris (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Tarell Basham (back), OLB Dylan Cole (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (groin), S Amani Hooker (knee), OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle), DE Jeffery Simmons (ankle). FULL: DE Denico Autry (biceps), RB Derrick Henry (hip), DB Josh Thompson (concussion). JACKSONVILLE: DNP: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), LS Ross Matiscik (back), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen, ankle). LIMITED: DT Folorunso Fatukasi (ankle), S Rayshawn Jenkins (shoulder), LB Travon Walker (ankle), S Andrew Wingard (shoulder).
