NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|Sunday
|Super Bowl
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, Ariz.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — KANSAS CITY: LIMITED: WR Kadarius Toney (ankle.hamstring). FULL: OLB Willie Gay Jr. (shoulder), QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), RB Jerick McKinnon (ankle), RB Isiah Pachedo (wrist), G Trey Smith (ankle), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee). PHILADELPHIA: LIMITED: OT Lane Johnson (NIR-resting player/groin), C Cam Jurgens (NIR-resting player/hip), CB Avonte Maddox (NIR-resting player/toe). FULL: G Landon Dickerson (elbow), DE Robert Quinn (foot).
