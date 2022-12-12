NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|Thursday
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), DT Kevin Givens (knee), S Tarvarius Moore (knee), DT Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee), CB Samuel Womack (concussion). LIMITED: DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), DE Kerry Hyder (ankle), RB Christian McCaffrey (knee), QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle). SEATTLE: DNP: RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle), DE Shelby Harris (illness), S Ryan Neal (knee), NT Al Woods (achilles). LIMITED: RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle), S Joey Blount (back). FULL: WR DK Metcalf (hip), TE Will Dissly (calf).
