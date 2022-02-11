NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY
SUPERBOWL

CINCINNATI BENGALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — CINCINNATI: QUESTIONABLE: TE C.J. Uzomah (knee). FULL: G Jackson Carman (back), WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring), DE Cam Sample (groin), DT Josh Tupou (knee). LOS ANGELES RAMS: OUT: TE Tyler Higbee (knee), T Joseph Noteboom (chest). FULL: RB Cam Akers (shoulder), CB Grant Haley (quadricep), WR Van Jefferson (knee), CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder), S Taylor Rapp (concussion), LB Christian Rozeboom (elbow), OT Andrew Whitworth (quadricep).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

