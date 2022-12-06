NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: DT Andrew Billings (fibula), ILB Jayon Brown (hand), TE Jesper Horsted (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee). LIMITED: RB Ameer Abdullah (hamstring), RB Brandon Bolden (calf), LB Curtis Bolton (ankle), CB Tyler Hall (back), CB Duron Harmon (quad), RB Josh Jacobs (quad/calf), S Isaiah Pola-Mao (ankle). FULL: MLB Denzel Perryman (wrist), LS Trent Sleg (ankle). LOS ANGELES: DNP: C Brian Allen (nir-rest), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), TE Tyler Higbee (nir-rest), LB Travin Howard (hip), LB Terrell Lewis (back), DB David Long Jr. (groin), T Ty Nsekhe (nir-rest). LIMITED: CB Troy Hill (groin), WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder), QB John Wolford (neck).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you