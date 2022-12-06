NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|Thursday
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: DT Andrew Billings (fibula), ILB Jayon Brown (hand), TE Jesper Horsted (concussion), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee). LIMITED: RB Ameer Abdullah (hamstring), RB Brandon Bolden (calf), LB Curtis Bolton (ankle), CB Tyler Hall (back), CB Duron Harmon (quad), RB Josh Jacobs (quad/calf), S Isaiah Pola-Mao (ankle). FULL: MLB Denzel Perryman (wrist), LS Trent Sleg (ankle). LOS ANGELES: DNP: C Brian Allen (nir-rest), DT Aaron Donald (ankle), TE Tyler Higbee (nir-rest), LB Travin Howard (hip), LB Terrell Lewis (back), DB David Long Jr. (groin), T Ty Nsekhe (nir-rest). LIMITED: CB Troy Hill (groin), WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder), WR Ben Skowronek (shoulder), QB John Wolford (neck).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.