NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|Wild Card Games
|Saturday
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEATTLE: NO DATA REPORTED. SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: DE Nick Bosa (NIR-resting player), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle). LIMITED: DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), G Aaron Banks (ankle, knee), LB Demetrius Rlannigan-Fowles (neck), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), RB Christian McCaffrey (knee). FULL: DT Kevin Givens (knee).
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: NO DATA REPORTED. JACKSONVILLE: DNP: K Riley Patterson (knee), LS Ross Matiscik (back). LIMITED: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe), WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder), G Brandon Scherff (abdomen).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.